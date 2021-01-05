FY2021 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE:GPC opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.