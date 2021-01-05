Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.42

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.42 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 1791729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gardner Denver stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 535,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,879,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Gardner Denver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gardner Denver Company Profile (NYSE:GDI)

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

