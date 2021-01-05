Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Trading Up 2.4%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.82. Approximately 1,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 33,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Geberit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43.

Geberit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

