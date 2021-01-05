Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $154.68 on Monday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.13.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

