Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Tops $3.40 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Geeq token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $335,762.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00242870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00495956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049766 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00261126 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

