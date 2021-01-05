Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.10

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $12.49. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 20,763 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gencor Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

