General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 12.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.8% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE GE opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.