Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $900.00

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 898 ($11.73), with a volume of 60846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.63).

The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 862.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 785.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -34.03%.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

