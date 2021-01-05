Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Down 10.7%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 1,486,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,946,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

