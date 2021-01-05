Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.19. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

