GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Hits $690,042.26

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $690,042.26 and $457.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.00472659 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,167.96 or 0.99217051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00018728 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 158.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002291 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.