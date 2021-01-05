George Hu Sells 5,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46.

On Thursday, November 19th, George Hu sold 7,912 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,964.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.24. 1,363,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,743. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.69. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $374.49.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.