German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $51.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.10 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $203.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.65 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $201.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. German American Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 81.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.77.

German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

