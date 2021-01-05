GHOST (GHOST) One Day Volume Hits $67,846.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, GHOST has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a market cap of $973,605.54 and $67,846.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00124962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00251509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00519033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00275065 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018156 BTC.

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

