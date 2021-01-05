Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Trading Up 8.4%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $81.92. Approximately 370,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 335,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

