Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Head to Head Analysis

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

75.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 5.48% 37.77% 12.76% Immunovant N/A -34.80% -32.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gilead Sciences and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 2 15 11 0 2.32 Immunovant 0 0 16 0 3.00

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $74.86, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Immunovant.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Immunovant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.36 $5.39 billion $6.14 9.79 Immunovant N/A N/A -$66.39 million ($1.54) -29.47

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Immunovant on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of viral diseases, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, and oncology. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Second Genome; Gadeta; Carna Biosciences Inc.; Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.; Humanigen, Inc.; Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.; Glympse Bio, Inc.; Renown Institute for Health Innovation; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; Insitro, Inc.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Yuhan Corporation; Kite Pharma, Inc.; oNKo-innate Pty. Ltd.; and Roche Holding AG. The company has partnership with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize next-generation cancer immunotherapies. Gilead Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.