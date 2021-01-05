Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.74. 203,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 261,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.