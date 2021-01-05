Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.37. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,913. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.10 and a beta of 1.20. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $223.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

