Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Cowen lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,272. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $835.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $204,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 130.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

