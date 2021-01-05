Gordon Haskett Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $114.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $97.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after buying an additional 720,414 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 444.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 676.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after buying an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 91.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.