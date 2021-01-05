Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLDD. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 592,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,298. The stock has a market cap of $842.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $104,212.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,660. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 869,830 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 470,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $3,743,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

