Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.96 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 793.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,766 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

