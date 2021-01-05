Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,005,000 after acquiring an additional 616,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 514,968 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 451,644 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 271,333 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,996.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $827,538 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

