Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.10 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 200.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $1,558,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,555. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEN opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.78. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

