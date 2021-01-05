Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSD opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.