Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Green Dot worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of GDOT opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,413 shares of company stock worth $37,310,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

