Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.