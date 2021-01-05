Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 35,786 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,786 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Microsoft worth $1,754,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $288,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,271 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $217.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.