Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 438 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $196.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.