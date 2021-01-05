GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. 717,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,492. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $62,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,740.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

