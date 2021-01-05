Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $796.00

Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 796 ($10.40) and last traded at GBX 795 ($10.39), with a volume of 15827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.32).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Gresham House plc (GHE.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £255.13 million and a P/E ratio of -92.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 766.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 708.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 72,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49), for a total transaction of £526,342.74 ($687,670.16).

About Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

