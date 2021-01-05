Grin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.36 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex, Coinall and LBank. Grin has a total market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,055,900 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, LBank, Bisq, BitForex, Hotbit, KuCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

