Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMAB. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,696. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

