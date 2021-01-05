Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.95 and traded as high as $112.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $108.83, with a volume of 68,207 shares.

PAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

