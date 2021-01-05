Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.95 and traded as high as $112.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $108.83, with a volume of 68,207 shares.
PAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
