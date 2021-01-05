H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $48.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,830.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $363,244.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,124. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $47,427,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 32,263.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,881 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,246,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,955,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,796,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

