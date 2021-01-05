Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Up 11.3%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares were up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 488,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 536,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

HNRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

