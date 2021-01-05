Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €18.66 ($21.95) and last traded at €18.44 ($21.69). 31,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.40 ($21.65).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HHFA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.30 ($22.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €18.18 and its 200 day moving average is €16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

