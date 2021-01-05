HARD Protocol Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $19.29 million and $2.22 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00119053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00210850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00495111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049797 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261318 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018117 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io.

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

