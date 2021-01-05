Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

HSC stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harsco by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 162,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Harsco by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harsco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

