Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Down 0.2%

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75. 13,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 25,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 161,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.