Haven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $427,607.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00009870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $47.73 million and approximately $427,607.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,884.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,095.64 or 0.03233514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00467299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.61 or 0.01232464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00402503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00175638 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,270,354 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

