Head to Head Survey: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI)

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 5,350.42 -$123.85 million ($0.89) -15.21

Sycamore Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sycamore Entertainment Group and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 75.14%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Volatility & Risk

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -173,992.23% -36.98% -31.06%

Summary

Sycamore Entertainment Group beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

