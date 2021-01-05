HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) & Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) Head-To-Head Contrast

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 11.82 $22.44 million $0.77 38.64 Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.04 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -3.18

HeadHunter Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HeadHunter Group and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.52%. Given HeadHunter Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.18% 98.65% 20.06% Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54%

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Volt Information Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

