Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.67 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,572 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.