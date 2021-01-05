Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $220.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.96. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $230.56. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

