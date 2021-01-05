Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.34

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 3008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.