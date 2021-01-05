Helpico Trading Up 6.3% This Week (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $1,161.61 and approximately $7.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Helpico has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00126265 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00254130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00521259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00278407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @

. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io.

Buying and Selling Helpico

Helpico can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

