Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading Up 7.1%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $56.54. Approximately 2,359,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,249,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

