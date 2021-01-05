Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.17. 721,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 709,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

Get Hexcel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.