Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.30.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.